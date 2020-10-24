UNI sees uptick in COVID-19 positivity rate

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - In their weekly reporting of COVID-19 data on University of Northern Iowa's campus, this week's report shows a 24.27% positivity rate of COVID-19.

This percentage last week was reported at 9.77%. This week showing an increase of at least 14%.

The positivity rate of 24.27% is the highest the campus has seen since the first reporting of COVID-19 on Aug. 17. The second highest positivity rate percentage is 13.60% from the data given from Sep. 14-20.

During the week of Oct. 19-25, there were a total of 18 self-reported cases, the same as the previous week.

For additional data regarding COVID-19 visit the dashboards for Black Hawk County Public Health, Iowa Department of Public Health, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.