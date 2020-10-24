TRACKING: Chance of snow for Eastern Iowa

Today: We start the weekend off with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be chilly and in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies remain overnight tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s. A few flurries are possible in the far northern viewing area counties. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Snow will move into the northern and western counties Sunday morning and will spread to the eastern counties by the afternoon. A rain/snow mix is possible for areas near Cedar Rapids and south. Accumulations are expected, which can cause slick traveling conditions. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday Night: The rain will change over to snow overnight Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Monday: Light snow will continue through Monday morning, before clearing out by mid to late morning. Snow will fall mainly in our southern counties. When this system officially moves on out of Eastern Iowa, we could see up to 3 inches of snow in a few locations. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, as mostly cloudy skies stick around for the remainder of the day.

After Monday, the rest of the week looks to be quiet. Temperatures will be below normal, but we may get to see a little sunshine here and there.