TRACKING: Accumulating snow Sunday through Monday

This Evening: Clouds continue to take over the skies in eastern Iowa as temperatures remain in the 30s and low 40s.

Tonight: Skies will become cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Light snow will try to move into our northern counties but I think the air may be too dry initially to see this at the ground. Therefore the forecast will call for dry conditions tonight.

Sunday Through Monday: As the air saturates, light snow will become more likely through the morning and afternoon in our northwest counties. Highs will reach the mid 30s in a line from Waterloo to Elkader where most of the precip should fall as snow, save for a brief window of a wintry mix. South and east of this line, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with a better chance for dry but cloudy weather through the afternoon. There will be just a chance for a wintry mix here.

As temperatures cool to the mid and upper 20s Sunday night, and the system moves east, light snow will become likely area-wide. This will linger through parts of Monday morning before moving out and leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Overall, 1-3” of snow is possible in a line roughly from Waterloo to Elkader and northwest with a trace to ~1” southeast of this line. Plan for a slick Monday morning commute. Highs on Monday will be in the low to upper 30s with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday/Wednesday: We get more sunshine with partly cloudy skies but temperatures stay chilly on Tuesday with lows starting in the teens and highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. We return to the mid 40s by Wednesday.

Thursday: Skies become mostly cloudy as rain threatens to move in from the south. For now, the forecast is kept dry but we will have to watch this system. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Halloween Weekend: Sunny skies return Friday and Halloween with highs surging back into the 50s. Lows should be in the mid 30s Halloween night. We look to stay in the 50s through the rest of the weekend and early next week with plenty of sun.