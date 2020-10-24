Sanders, Hubbard lead No. 6 Oklahoma St. past Iowa St. 24-21

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71, and No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated No. 17 Iowa State 24-21. Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa. Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State. With the win, Oklahoma State joined Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play. Iowa State’s Breece Hall ran for a career-high 185 yards. The Cyclones vaulted onto the national radar by beating Oklahoma earlier in the month and were seeking their first 4-0 start in league play.