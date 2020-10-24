Russian oil tanker suffers explosion, 3 crew members missing

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a rescue operation is underway for three missing crew members of a Russian oil tanker that experienced an explosion in the Sea of Azov The Russian Emergencies Ministry said the explosion on the General Azi Aslanov took place Saturday as the tanker was en route from the port of Kavkaz to the city of Rostov-on-Don. Authorities say 10 members of the tanker’s 13-person crew have been rescued. The remaining three are believed to have been thrown overboard. The tanker has tilted and efforts to stabilize the ship are ongoing. Maritime officials said the tanker wasn’t loaded and the blast may have been triggered by flammable vapors left behind from the vessel’s previous cargo.