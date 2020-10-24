Recapping This Week’s Snow

Iowa had a healthy start to the snow season this past Monday.

Des Moines set two snowfall records this week. The first occurring on Sunday, with a total of 1 inch. The previous record was a trace and was set in 1991. The other record was set on the following day, with 1.2 inches. The old record was 0.7 inches in 1982. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued its first Snow Squall Warning for Monday's event. Snow Squall Warnings were put into practice by the NWS November of 2018. To have this warning issued, there needs to be a short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that causes a quick reduction in visibility. This warning alerts travelers of sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways.

Polk City and Johnston saw the most snow during the event, coming in at 9 inches. Ankeny, Guthrie Center, and Grimes weren't too far behind.

Back here at home, Eastern Iowa reported more than just a dusting of snow. Cedar Rapids was the leader at 5 inches of snow on Monday. The city also observed 1.2 inches of snow the day before on Sunday.

If you're looking for a complete list of snowfall totals from Monday, October 19th, click here.

This event gave Eastern Iowa it's first inch of snow of the season. In comparison to the last three years, this event came quite a bit earlier.

To learn more about when we usually see the first inch of snow of the season. click here.