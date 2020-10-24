Poland’s President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus. according to his spokesman. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said Saturday on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was positive. He said the president feels well. Duda’s diagnosis comes amid a huge surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Poland. On Friday it reported another daily record of new infections, over 13,600, with 153 new deaths. Duda on Friday visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, which is being transformed into a field hospital, and met with Iga Swiatek, the 19-year-old Polish tennis player who won the French Open this month.