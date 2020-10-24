Two top Mike Pence aids test positive for COVID-19, VP reportedly negative

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence's office said Saturday night that Chief of Staff Marc Short has tested positive for COVID-19.

The vice president's office says that under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, Pence is considered a "close contact" of Short but he will not quarantine.

Pence and his wife Karen both tested negative Saturday, according to NBC News. NBC also reports that Marty Obst, a senior political advisor to Pence, has also tested positive for the virus.

The White House says Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure.