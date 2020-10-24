Attack in Kabul kills 18; al-Qaida leader killed in Ghazni

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s interior ministry says a suicide attack outside an educational center in the capital, Kabul, has killed at least 18 people and wounded 57 others, including students. The explosion struck outside an education center in a heavily Shiite neighborhood of western Kabul. No group claimed immediate responsibility for the bombing. The Taliban rejected any connection with the attack. An Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for a similar suicide attack at an education center in 2018 that killed 34. IS has launched large-scale attacks on minority Afghan Shiites, whom it views as apostates. Meanwhile on Saturday, Afghan security officials separately announced that al-Qaida’s number two commander in South Asia had been killed in a recent operation in the country’s east.