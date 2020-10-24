Oct. 24: Nearly 2,000 new cases in Iowa, hospitalizations continue to rise

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,908 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 114,463.

The state's website says that of the 114,463 people who have tested positive, 87,449 have recovered. This is 922 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 27,014.

The state is reporting 12 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,629.

There were 101 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 545, which is up from 536. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 130 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 7,020 new tests given and a total of 931,801 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Friday. There were 82 more positive cases for a total of 6,133 cases in the county. There were 23 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,389. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 98 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 100 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,329 reported cases since 10 a.m. Friday. There have been 5 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,034 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 135 deaths. There are 18 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 48 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 5,795 reported cases. There have been 21 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,104 recoveries. A total of 45,664 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.6 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 125 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 5,075 reported cases. There were 60 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,293. A total of 35,408 people have been tested. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 57 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.3 percent.

