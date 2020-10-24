Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat so close to Election Day announced support ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday. Sen. Lisa Murkowski declared her support Saturday as the Senate worked through a rare weekend session that’s set to continue Sunday. President Donald Trump’s nominee already appeared to have enough Republican support to push past Democratic opposition. But the nod from Murkowski gives Barrett a boost. Democrats are mounting procedural hurdles but have to real ability to stop the confirmation, which they argue should be left for winner of the presidential election to decide.