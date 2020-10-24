“In 2020 nothing is typical”: In COVID times, Hawkeye Game days don’t feel the same

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Saturday was the day Iowa Hawkeye fans had circled on their calendar for a long time. The black and gold kicked off their season on the road against Purdue Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell to the Boilermakers 24-20.

Whether it is a home or away game, Iowa City normally transforms on fall Saturdays. But this year is different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Only player's families will be allowed in the stands at Kinnick Stadium this year. Gone are the traditional tailgates, the raucous student section, and the Iowa Wave.

On Saturday, there was a sea of gold and black in the front yards of houses and at the bars throughout town.

"We had no idea what to expect," Brother's Bar and Grill manager Nick Carroll said. "We were pleasantly surprised by the number of people that are walking around right now."

Carroll said his Iowa City bar was at capacity an hour before kickoff.

As a result, there was a line on the sidewalk outside. Most were holding masks in their hands but not wearing them. Carroll said it is tough for his staff to enforce before customers enter the bar because it is city property.

"We have signage out there, we encourage people to keep their masks on, and there are markings on the pavement to help with that," he said. "If our people go out there and something happens to them, they're not covered by insurance at that point, so it's a real slippery slope."

Inside it is a much different story. Every customer has to be seated at a table. All were spaced six feet apart.

They ask guests to keep their masks on unless they are drinking or eating food.

"It is a pretty constant battle to try and keep people to adhere to that, but it is our responsibility to keep fighting that fight," Carroll said.

Sam Jarvis, the community health manager at Johnson County Public Health, said going out is risky but believes most bars have it under control.

"The majority of our establishments in the area are doing a wonderful job of implementing safety practices," he said. "We always encourage people to call ahead and ask if they have concerns or things like that."

Jarvis said the safest way to watch the game is from home. If you do have a small get-together with friends, it's best to do it outside.

Click here to read the tips for fans the health department put out.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague was one of twelve mayors of Big Ten cities that signed on to a letter to the Conference last week.

The mayors expressed concern over typical game day activities.

“We know the history of football games within our cities,” the mayors wrote. “They generate a lot of activity, social gatherings, and consumption of alcohol. These activities within our communities have also been associated with an increased spread of Covid-19.”

The local leaders recommended having earlier kickoff times to hopefully slow community spread.

For businesses like Brothers, there is a lot on the line. Fall game days, either home or away, are some of the most important days for Iowa City businesses.

"A great football season is always a boost to everybody in Iowa City, not just downtown," Carroll said.

A 2014 study found the Iowa City area could make as much as $16 million per home game at Kinnick Stadium.

In 2020, nothing is typical about the game day experience.

"Normally, we'd have 500 people in there, so being capped 200 right now is disappointing," Carroll said. "People see that there are all kinds of space and say, 'Hey, why can't we come in?' Well, that's not the rule. The rule is we have to have a seat for you to come in."

Local businesses are hoping to cash-in on some of that next week when the Hawkeyes host Northwestern.

"Next week will be the first home game, Halloween weekend, daylight savings, and a full moon," Carroll said. "It will probably be worse than this, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there."