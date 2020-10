BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Knowing that everyone is a bit behind from the pandemic, authorities in Waterloo are participating in Drug Take Back Day in Waterloo.

From 10 a.m - 2 p.m. you can drop off old or expired prescriptions at the Greenwood Pharmacy in Waterloo.

The drugs will be taken and disposed of properly according to DEA guidelines.

The drop-off is drive up and contactless.