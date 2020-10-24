Ethiopia blasts Trump remark that Egypt will ‘blow up’ dam

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia is denouncing “belligerent threats” over the huge dam it has nearly completed on the Nile, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will “blow up” the project it calls an existential threat. Ethiopia’s foreign minister has summoned the U.S. ambassador to seek clarification, criticizing Trump’s statement as an “incitement of war” that doesn’t reflect the countries’ long partnership. The $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a source of national pride. A former prime minister says that “the man doesn’t have a clue on what he is talking about.” Trump earlier cut millions of dollars in aid to Ethiopia.