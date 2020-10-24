Dubuque County law enforcement wraps up Drug Take Back Day

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Dubuque Drug Task Force partnered with Asbury Police Department, took part in Drug Take Back Day, day is dedicated to collecting old and unused prescription medications.

Items collected included prescription medication, non-prescription medication, vitamins, herbals, supplements, syringes, and other items.

The total weight of prescription and non-prescription medication collected during the event was 798.25 pounds. The total weight of sharps collected was 351 pounds. The number of households making use of the collection site totaled 367.

Anyone who missed this event can still drop unwanted prescriptions off at the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. There is a prescription drop box located in the front lobby of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center

The items collected will be incinerated by police at a later date.