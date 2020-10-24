Despite rhetoric, GOP has supported packing state courts

Republicans have criticized a push by some on the left to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidency and Democrats win full control of Congress. But Republicans have done just that in recent years with some state supreme courts. In Arizona and Georgia, Republican legislatures passed laws signed by Republican governors that led to so-called “court packing” by expanding the number of seats on the states’ high courts. Democrats said the moves were designed to ensure conservative court majorities.