AP PHOTOS: Virus makes Friday nights empty, quiet in Europe

ROME (AP) — In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of living rooms, places to gather and be seen, areas to laugh, chat and drink with friends. Yet with the continent hit hard by a record surge in new daily infections, European governments have once again put limitations on how residents live and socialize. In response, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels now amid the pandemic.