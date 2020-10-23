West High Wahawks earn first playoff win since 1991.

For the first time since 1991, the Waterloo West Wahawks are moving to the next round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.

West came from behind Friday night to beat Fort Dodge 24-17 in 4A playoff action.

Costly penalties hampered the Wahawks in the first half. West had a touchdown called back and trailed 10-3 at half. West got a field goal from Jaxson Hoppes.

But a tough defense and a big 3rd quarter propelled West to victory.

Michael Robinson Junior scored early in the quarter to tie the game.

Late in the quarter, Nate Ewell took a Carter Schulte pass and rambled 50 yards to give the Wahawks the lead and the playoff victory.

Here are some first half highlights, as seen on KWWL's Friday Night Heroes.