Two teenagers charged in Cedar Rapids man’s murder plead not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two teenagers charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Cedar Rapids are pleading not guilty to the charges against them.

Marshawn Jeffries, 17, and Christian Emedi, 17, are both charged with first degree murder and obstructing prosecution in the death of Malik Sheets on June 18th. Police say a fight broke out during a large party at a home in the 1000 block of Regents St. NE when Sheets was shot and later died at the hospital.

Investigators say Emedi initially fired several shots at Sheets. After he fell to the floor, Jeffries fired several more shots into Sheets. Emedi and Jeffries along with others fled the scene after the shooting. When interviewed by police after being apprehended, they denied being at the home, but later admitted they were present, denying they were involved in the shooting.

Sheets had just finished his sophomore year at the University of Iowa where he was majoring in Psychology. He had also been on his high school swim team where his coaches remembered him fondly and believed he had a bright future.

"The possibilities of what he was going to be able to do with his life were limitless," Sheets' former high school swim coach Randy Ironside said. "I mean, from the robotics that he did in high school, to some of the outreach programs that he did, to the internships that he did. I mean it just showed that he wasn't your prototypical high school kid, he was matured well beyond his years."

A jury trial for Emedi and Jeffries is tentatively set to begin May 17, 2021. Both suspects are scheduled to be back in court on December 11 for a case management conference.

