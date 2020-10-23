Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that officials are making it impossible for “meaningful observation” of signature-checking in the state’s biggest and most Democratic-leaning county.

A judge in Carson City declined to issue an immediate stop, but set a hearing next Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges the elections chief in Las Vegas failed to get proper approval for his plan to accommodate observers. It also complains that he rejected a GOP offer to install video monitoring equipment.

State Democrats called the lawsuit a plain-and-simple effort to suppress votes in the state’s most diverse county.