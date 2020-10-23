TRACKING: Cool temps, accumulating snow Sunday

Today: The weather forecast will be much more straight forward today. Mostly cloudy skies linger for much of the day with perhaps some late day clearing. There may be a stray sprinkle or snowflake but additional accumulation is not expected. A north wind will be strong, pushing 25 mph, keeping highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight: Skies will clear partially tonight to give us partly cloudy skies. As the north wind drops to 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures also plummet to the mid 20s. If the growing season hasn't ended in your location, it likely will tonight.

Saturday: After just a bit of sunshine to start the day, clouds will increase in the morning to give us partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with a north northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Lows on Saturday night will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with cloudy skies.

Sunday/Monday: Our next wintry system will move in starting Sunday morning with snowfall. As the system spreads across eastern Iowa, temperatures warm to the mid and upper 30s giving some in the east and south a wintry mix. Otherwise, accumulating snow looks likely in the northwest portion of the viewing area through the day. Amounts will depend on temperatures and the track of the low but several inches will be possible.

As temperatures cool to the mid 20s Sunday night, any wintry mix should turn to light snow chances area-wide. Light, isolated snow looks to linger through Monday with cloudy skies. Highs will only be in the low 30s. Stay tuned for snowfall amounts and plan for slippery travel Sunday through Monday. Lows on Monday night will dip to the mid teens as snow ends and skies clear.

Rest of the Week: Skies look partly cloudy through the rest of the week and through Halloween weekend. We go from the 30s on Tuesday to the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday to the 50s for Friday and Saturday! Lows move their way from the 20s to the low 30s by Halloween night.