TRACKING: Cold temperatures; Wintry weather by Sunday

Today: A cloudy sky is possible today. There may be breaks in the clouds later this afternoon and evening. It will be cold with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. It will also be windy with a north wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s so it will be a bit frosty as you wake up Saturday morning. We will keep a north wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold once again. Temperatures will once again be in the upper 30s to middle 40s and the wind will be northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday: This will be an interesting day. Our next system tracks in from the northwest, and brings a blustery northeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance of rain and snow goes up as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be more of a mix or a chilly rain in our southern hometowns. There is the potential of accumulation, especially in the northern hometowns. Areas northwest of us will have the higher snow accumulation.

The track of the system, as well as the temperature will be key as to how much snow will accumulate.

This is still a developing system. Stay with KWWL for further updates.