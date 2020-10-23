TRACKING: Chance of light snow accumulations

Tonight: The clouds will slowly break up late as temperatures drop into the 20s by morning. The wind is light from the northeast.

Saturday: Below normal temperatures continue with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be more clouds than sunshine through the day. The winds remain light from the northeast.

Saturday Night: The sky becomes cloudy as we wait for the next storm system to impact Iowa. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Sunday: Temperatures warm into the mid-30s. A light wintry mix of rain/snow will move into eastern Iowa during the afternoon. Areas north and west of a line from Waterloo to Elkader will have the best chance for light snow accumulations. South and east of that line will have a rain snow mix during the day. The wind is from the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Light snow continues northwest while southeast will see the rain/snow mix change over to all snow as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Monday: Light snow/flurries will end early, as the sun rises. Storm totals will range from at trace to 2” with the higher amounts across our north and northwestern counties. The sky remains cloudy during the day with a north wind at 10-15 mph. Highs are only in the low 30s…normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s.