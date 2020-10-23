The chance of hitting a deer increases before winter, authorities say drivers should stay alert

(KWWL) - As temperatures start to cool down, the dangers on the road increase. With harvest underway, Butler County Deputy Sheriff Jay Johnson warns folks the risk of hitting a deer becomes much higher.

"This time of year, it's especially bad with hunting season starting, farmers in the field, the harvest, it chases the deer out," Johnson said.

As the risk of an accident increases, Johnson has a few things for drivers to keep in mind before hitting the road.

He advises drivers to remain focused and stay off devices; such as your phones and your GPS. Speed is another factor to pay attention to, especially when the roads get slick and visibility is limited.

Knowing there are situations where hitting a deer is unavoidable, Johnson advises to slow down as much as you can and always call it in.

"A lot of times after a animal is hit it ends up in the road it can cause another accident," Johnson said, "if it's still on the road to call it in so someone else doesn't hit it."

If you see a deer on the road, follow this list of procedures:

apply your brakes firmly

do not swerve

leave your lane

drive on the ditch side; not another lane

If hitting the deer is unavoidable, Johnson said to slow down as much as you can to reduce the damages. He also told "KWWL" the risk is at its highest at sunrise and sunset.

Johnson emphasizes folks to focus on their speed, because driving too fast can mean less time to react.