Texas man accused of shooting at Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a Texas man who says he is affiliated with the Boogaloo Bois movement of shooting at a Minneapolis police station during a protest in May. U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced Friday that Ivan Harrison Hunter of Boerne, Texas, is charged with participating in a riot. Investigators believe Hunter traveled from Texas to Minneapolis to participate in a protest over George Floyd’s death. They have said he fired 13 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building while looters were inside. MacDonald says Hunter claims to be a member of the anti-government Boogaloo Bois.