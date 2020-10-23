Parties’ late spending on Senate races shows GOP’s jeopardy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats are unleashing millions in eleventh-hour spending in Senate races. But with Election Day less than two weeks off, much of it is coming in states that wouldn’t normally see late spending. They include normal GOP strongholds like Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, South Carolina and Texas. President Donald Trump’s unpopularity is putting red-leaning seats into play and Democratic candidates are raising so much money that national Democrats can afford to spend money in races they might normally ignore.