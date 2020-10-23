Oct. 23: 1,581 new cases as hospitalizations hit new record

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,581 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 112,555.

The state's website says that of the 112,555 people who have tested positive, 86,527 have recovered. This is 928 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 26,028.

The state is reporting 23 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,617.

There were 78 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 536, which is up from 530. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 134 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 6,703 new tests given and a total of 924,781 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Thursday. There were 47 more positive cases for a total of 6,051 cases in the county. There were 21 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,366. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 98 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.1 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there were 56 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,229 reported cases since 10 a.m. Thursday. There have been 39 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,029 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 135 deaths. There are 21 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 46 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 5,747 reported cases. There have been 27 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,083 recoveries. A total of 45,308 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 111 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 4,950 reported cases. There were 67 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,233. A total of 35,204 people have been tested. There was one additional deaths, leaving a total of 55 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.5 percent.

