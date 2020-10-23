New poll shows Iowa Democrats leading in 3 of 4 House races

(KWWL) — A Monmouth University poll shows that three of the four Democratic candidates are pulling ahead in the House races in Iowa.

According to the numbers, Rep. Abby Finkenauer currently has an eight point lead over state legislator Ashley Hinson in the 1st congressional district, with 52 percent of registered voters backing Finkenauer compared to Hinson's 44 percent.

In the 2nd congressional district, Democrat Rita Hart is ahead of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by 49 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. Miller-Meeks was formerly ahead in August with a 47 percent to 44 percent lead.

Rep. Cindy Axne lead over Republican David Young has also widened, leading by nine points. 52 percent of registered voters in the 3rd congressional district support Axne while 43 percent support Young.

On the contrary, Republican candidate Randy Feenstra is ahead of Democrat J.D. Scholten in the 4th congressional district, currently holding a 48 percent to 42 percent lead.

View the numbers below: