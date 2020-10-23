Nebraska, Maine could play pivotal role in presidential race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska and Maine aren’t exactly swing states in the race to pick the next president, but each one has something to offer next month that could give them a huge amount of sway: a single electoral vote. Thanks to quirky laws in both states, Nebraska and Maine each award some of their Electoral College votes by congressional district, unlike all other states that give them with a winner-take-all system. There’s little doubt that President Donald Trump will win the popular vote in Nebraska, but former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden has a chance to eke out a win in the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The opposite is true in Maine, where polls suggest Biden will prevail statewide but Trump is looking to beat him in that state’s conservative 2nd District.