Latest rainfall totals, including record rain in Waterloo
A strong storm brought quite a bit of rain Thursday into early Friday morning. Rainfall ranged from 0.60" to as high as 6.00" across eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain fall in NE Iowa. Below is the estimated totals from Doppler Radar.
Of the nearly three inches of rain in Waterloo, 2.94" fell before midnight on Thursday, making it the wettest October day on record.
Here is a list of rainfall totals across eastern Iowa. Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City totals are from Midnight yesterday to 8:00 this morning, and they are taken from the airports.
|Town
|Amount
|Waterloo
|2.99
|Dubuque
|2.60
|Cedar Rapids
|2.02
|Iowa City
|2.07
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.33
|Alpha
|1.71
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|1.80
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|1.41
|Bassett
|1.71
|Belle Plaine
|2.15
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|1.21
|Cedar Rapids 2 W
|1.58
|Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE
|1.70
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|1.59
|CHARLES CITY, IA
|0.80
|CLUTIER, IA
|1.53
|Decorah 4.9SE
|1.67
|Devon
|1.54
|Dubuque #3, IA
|1.44
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|1.50
|Dysart 3.1 N
|1.85
|Ely 0.5 SE
|1.80
|Fairfax
|1.45
|FAYETTE, IA
|1.60
|GARWIN, IA
|1.71
|Gilbertville
|2.40
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|1.75
|Guttenberg
|4.64
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|3.52
|HAMPTON, IA
|1.10
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|1.60
|Hazleton/Stanley
|2.42
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|1.57
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|2.59
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|3.00
|Iowa City 1.5 ENE
|1.20
|IOWA CITY, IA
|1.07
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|1.28
|Jackson Junction
|1.43
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|1.51
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|1.73
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|1.06
|Marble Rock
|1.02
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|1.83
|Marengo 3.6 N
|1.71
|MARENGO, IA
|1.84
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|1.17
|McGregor
|4.04
|Monona 9.7 N
|2.89
|Monticello, IA
|1.41
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|1.39
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.45
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|1.51
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|1.45
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.50
|Osborne
|6.00
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|1.45
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.69
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.41
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.60
|Stone City
|2.25
|TRAER, IA
|2.16
|TRIPOLI, IA
|1.53
|Urbana
|1.72
|VINTON, IA
|1.37
|VOLGA 1NE, IA
|4.17
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.28
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.34
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|1.71
|Waukon
|2.40
|Wellman 4.0 E
|1.17