Latest rainfall totals, including record rain in Waterloo

A strong storm brought quite a bit of rain Thursday into early Friday morning. Rainfall ranged from 0.60" to as high as 6.00" across eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain fall in NE Iowa. Below is the estimated totals from Doppler Radar.

Of the nearly three inches of rain in Waterloo, 2.94" fell before midnight on Thursday, making it the wettest October day on record.

Here is a list of rainfall totals across eastern Iowa. Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City totals are from Midnight yesterday to 8:00 this morning, and they are taken from the airports.