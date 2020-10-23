Iowa City West advances with another win over crosstown rival

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City West Trojans beat the Iowa City High Little Hawks Friday night to advance to the third round of the 4A state football playoffs.

This was West's second win over their rival this year, winning 56-20 in week 2.

West received the first possession of the game and went on to score on a 1-yard QB keeper by senior Marcus Morgan. After stopping City High on 4th down on its first possession, West took the ball back and promptly made it 14-0 in the first quarter.

City High relied heavily on Senior QB Raph Hamilton, who ran more than he threw Friday. They had success at times but ended up falling 35-7,

West High's third-round matchup will be announced Saturday afternoon.

"If we execute right and follow our game plan, we are unstoppable to an extent," senior transfer running back Trey King said after the game, who found the endzone Friday.