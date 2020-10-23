Iowa City Regina crushes Wapello 42-0

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Chilly night in Iowa City, Regina hosting the Indians of Wapello

1st drive for the Regals and check out the hole for running back Theo Kolie, untouched into the endzone 7-0 Regals.

Time for some defense, Regals force the fumble its recovered by Blake Chambliss.

It didn't take long for the Regals to cash in, its that man again Kolie, around the outside 43 yards to the house 2nd TD on the night for Kolie. These young fans are excited its 14-0 Regina.

Kolie again, he is owning this highlight dodges some tacklers for the big gain on the screen pass.

It sets up teammate Alec Wick, diving in from a few yards out 21-zip Regals.

More Regal defense Aidan Udell with the sack sets up great field position.

QB Ashton Cook, quick screen to Levi Quinlan for the 10 yard TD, Regals up 28-0 at that point and they roll tonight by the final -----42-0.