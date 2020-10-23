Investigation finds man arrested in N.C. with guns and explosives in van plotted to kill Joe Biden

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (NBC) -- A man who threatened to kill presidential nominee Joe Bien was arrested in North Carolina back in May.

Alexander Theiss, who also goes by the alias Alexander Treisman, was arrested by police after employees at a bank in Kannapolis alerted them to a suspicious van in the bank's parking lot.

Officers found weapons, explosives and more than $500,000 in cash inside the vehicle.

An investigation into the case revealed that Theiss had researched information about Biden's home address in Delaware, state gun laws, and had also posted a meme with a caption that said, "should I kill Joe Biden?"

In documents released in the case, Theiss is accused of traveling within four miles of Biden's home and while there, he allegedly created a checklist that included a task to "execute" Biden.

Theiss is currently facing charges for child pornography, in which he was found to be iun the possession of thousands of videos and images containing child pornography.

He is currently being held in federal custody without bond.