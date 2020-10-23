‘Honor the ancestors’: Harris appeals directly to Black men

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has made a direct appeal to Black men in Atlanta, blasting President Donald Trump as “racist” and vouching for Joe Biden as a man capable of addressing systemic racism and leading a diverse country. Harris said Friday: “I’m not going to tell anybody, including Black men, that they’re supposed to vote for us. We need to earn that vote.” But Harris warned that Trump was trying to win over Black men by misrepresenting her and Biden’s records. She told students from Atlanta’s historically Black college campuses: “Joe Biden has the ability to say the words ‘Black Lives Matter,’ unlike that other fella.”