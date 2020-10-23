Hiawatha Police warn of possible mountain lion sighting

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Hiawatha Police Department is warning residents about a possible mountain lion sighting on Thursday.

The department says they received a call on Thursday about a possible sighting of a large bobcat or mountain lion near Edgewood Road and Canterbury Lane. Two people reportedly saw the animal and described it as light brown or blonde, about 3 feet in length, plus a 2 foot long tail.

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings.