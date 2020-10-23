Greece: Convicted former Golden Dawn lawmaker on the run

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are hunting for one of the leading members and former lawmakers of the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party after he refused to turn himself in following a court decision ordering his imprisonment. Police were searching Friday for Christos Pappas, officially considered a fugitive after a Thursday court decision ordering a total of 39 people, including 13 former Golden Dawn lawmakers, to be imprisoned following convictions related to the party being run as a criminal organization. All but two of the 39 were in custody by Thursday night, having turned themselves in. However, Pappas’ lawyer said his client was not surrendering as he considered his conviction would be quashed on appeal. Appeals processes in the Greek court system can take several years.