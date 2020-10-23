Evansdale 2nd-grade teacher takes home the ‘Tools for Schools’ award

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - As October wraps up, we have another 'Tools for Schools' winner! Her name is Dawn Even and she is a 2nd-grade teacher at Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale.

Even told "KWWL" she wants to put her grant money towards 'wobble chairs', colorful stools that allow kids to wiggle in their seats without falling or moving away from their desks.

Starting with a couple of chairs last year, Even said she's noticed a difference in her students, and the chairs have increased their focus.

"I think it's going to really help the kids concentrate, it gives them something special to look forward to in the classroom, and it's just such a different way to concentrate, to learn," Even said.

Even said all of her students will receive a 'wobble chair'.

The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.