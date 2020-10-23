Downtown Cedar Rapids hotel, convention center and arena renamed “Alliant Energy PowerHouse”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The complex formerly known as the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Cedar Rapids has a new name.

Alliant Energy and the City of Cedar Rapids announced a new 12-year naming rights agreement on Friday. The hotel, convention center and arena owned by the city will now be known as the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The agreement officially took effect on July 1, 2020.

"We’re excited for this new partnership that reinforces our purpose to serve customers and build strong communities," Terry Kouba, Alliant Energy’s Senior Vice President of Utility Operations and President of the Iowa energy company said. "Supporting Cedar Rapids and all communities we serve throughout the state is vitally important to us. The Alliant Energy PowerHouse will support growth and economic development while providing long-lasting memories for our customers. Whether it’s through concerts, sporting events or weddings, we’ll be proud to be a small part of the memories our customers experience at events at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse."

Signs inside and outside of the building will be changing over the next few weeks, along with a new look to the CREventsLive.com website and social media pages. The 12-year agreement will cost a total of $3.6 million ($300,000 a year) and includes an option for Alliant Energy to renew the agreement for an additional five years. The investment is completely funded by corporate shareowners.

"We are extremely thankful for another partnership with such an outstanding organization in our community," Mayor Brad Hart said. "Alliant Energy has always been a key supporter of the Cedar Rapids community, and we will all be proud to see the Alliant Energy PowerHouse name on the front of this important Cedar Rapids facility."

Originally known as the Five Seasons Center, the complex opened its doors to the public in 1979. Later named the U.S. Cellular Center, the venue closed in 2012 and underwent a complete renovation. It reopened in 2013 fully-owned by the City of Cedar Rapids and was leased to the DoubleTree by Hilton.