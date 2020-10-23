Dominant finish thrusts West Delaware past Western Dubuque 55-20

MANCHESTER (KWWL) -- For three quarters, Western Dubuque appeared to have an outside shot of avenging an earlier 33 point loss to West Delaware. That chance went away when the Hawks scored 27 unanswered in a dominant finish to throttle the Bobcats 55-20 in the second round of the playoffs.

"We put another guy at the point of attack and just said we've got to be better up front," said head coach Doug Winkowitsch, "and I thought the kids did a nice job getting off the ball in the second half.”

Senior quarterback Jared Voss, running behind an o-line that owned the line of scrimmage all night, ran for five touchdowns in the win. The final one, a 57 yard run, put West Delaware up 34-20 and began the last stretch that saw the Hawks pull away.

"“We just kept our game plan and we just kept attacking," said Voss, "Our offensive line did an amazing job up front and let our backs do their thing.”