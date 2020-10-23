Colorado wildfire becomes second largest in state history

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado wildfire that forced nearby evacuations and closed Rocky Mountain National Park has become the second largest fire in state history. This means that Colorado’s top three largest fires have occurred during the 2020 season. The fire brewing in East Troublesome has taken over 265 square miles and was only 5% contained as of Friday morning. The incident commander for the East Troublesome Fire said Friday they are expecting the fire to grow throughout the day with winds posing challenges to firefighters on the ground and aviation efforts to calm the spread from above.