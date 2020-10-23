CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)-The Cedar Falls Tigers advanced to the 3rd round of the state playoffs with a 35-0 shutout of Cedar Rapids Washington in the UNI-Dome Friday night. The Tigers used the strong arm Cedar Falls blanks Cedar Rapids Washington 35-0

of QB Hunter Jacobson in the first half. Jacobson connected with WR Alex Schmidt for a 30-yard TD pass in the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Jacobson found Trey Campbell on the left side for a 10-yard TD pass to make the score 14-0. The Tigers defense held strong in the 2nd half while the offense kept rolling to move Cedar Falls into the next round of the playoffs. Cedar Rapids Washington ends its season at 3-5.