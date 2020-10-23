Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with suspect in hospital

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA (KWWL) — A man was sent to the hospital this morning after stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase.

Officials say someone from Buchanan County reported their pick-up truck was stolen, and was able to identify which way the truck was heading.

The chase began in Buchanan County and ended in Black Hawk County at the intersection of Independence and Canfield Road. More than a dozen officers, deputies, and patrolmen responded to the incident.

Independence and Canfield were blocked off when the pursuit ended to control traffic in the area.

Iowa State Patrol said the suspect was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure. A deputy had minor injuries, but was treated and released.

“It ended peacefully and we’re very happy it did. Anytime we have a pursuit, anytime that happens," Mark Sigwarth, Iowa State Patrol Assistant District Commander Sgt., said. "It’s grave danger to the individual we’re chasing, to the public, and to us. So we’re very, very happy when it ends as it did today,”

Iowa State Patrol was not able to say whether or not weapons were involved.