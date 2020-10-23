Stocks are down on Wall Street as more earnings come in

Stocks are modestly lower on Wall Street, following gains in European markets, as more U.S. companies report results for the summer earnings period. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.2% in midday trading Friday, shedding an early gain. The index is on track for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Intel had the biggest decline in the S&P 500. Losses in technology stocks outweighed small gains in health care and other sectors. Drugmaker Gilead rose after regulators gave formal approval to its antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Treasury yields remained near their highest level since June.