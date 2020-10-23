11 DAYS TO GO: How the Biden and Trump campaigns plan to fight for every last vote

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- With just over a week and a half to election day, it is an all-out sprint for both President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns.

Both sides are doing everything they can to win over undecided voters and make sure their own voters get out to the polls.

"It's all about turnout from here on out," Eric Branstad, a senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign in Iowa, said. "We are focused on making sure all of our Trump voters get out to vote."

Lauren Dillon, the Biden Campaign's Iowa state director, echoed a similar message.

"We've seen record numbers of Democrats and people voting for Joe Biden," she said. "We're just really encouraging every Iowan to go ahead and go vote to make a plan to vote."

From boat and car parades to crowds at President Trump's recent rally in Des Moines, Barnstad said the support and enthusiasm for re-electing the President are unlike anything he has seen.

"This is real organic energy and, and folks are showing their pride and showing that they're ready to support this president," he said. "They're ready to get every all of their friends and all of their family and all of their neighbors out to the polls on the election."

Not to be outdone, Dillon said enthusiasm is also high among Biden supporters.

"We've had our bus going through more rural areas," she said. "We have seen a lot of Iowans turn out and excited, and in areas that Trump had won in the past."

There are plenty of areas like that. In the 2016 Presidential election, President Donald Trump won Iowa handily, defeating Hillary Clinton by 9.5 points.

In both 2008 and 2012, former President Barack Obama won the Hawkeye State. Then in 2016, 31 of the state's 99 counties flipped for President Trump. That includes the state's entire eastern border along the Mississippi River.

Branstad, who worked on the President's campaign in 2016, said the gains came from mostly rural, industrial 'blue-collar' river towns.

"These working men and women they like this president and they like the opportunities that they've gotten and their wages have risen, through them," he said. "They felt and appreciate it, and they're ready to keep America First."

The latest Real Clear Politics average of Iowa polls show the race is in a dead heat.

Democrats know they have their work cut out to reverse 2016's gains but Dillon said she feels the campaign is in a good spot.

"Joe Biden is keeping it neck and neck," she said. "The Trump administration has affected lives, and in a not so good way, so people are excited. That's why you know we are where we are."

Even with the pandemic, the Trump campaign has been knocking on doors in-person. This weekend, the Trump campaign expects to pass three million voter contacts in Iowa alone.

"These are the door knocks that make a difference," Branstad said. "These are person to person with a mask on asking for their vote."

The Biden campaign has not been doing in-person door-knocking because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Dillon said she has seen record turnout from Democrats and people voting for Joe Biden.

"It's really again about reaching voters where they are, and we found some new ways to do that virtually," she said. "We've had a lot of folks picking up their phones, and we've had great conversations with Iowa."

Both campaigns are crisscrossing the Hawkeye state to make their closing pitch to voters.

"What I hear from Iowans out there is they want the opportunities, and they want the economy that President Trump has brought to Iowa," Branstad said. "They're concerned about going back to an Obama Biden type White House, and not one that's focused on making America flourish."

In the campaign's closing weeks, the Biden campaign's message has zeroed in on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Joe Biden has a plan to get the pandemic under control based on science," Dillon said. "We want the economy, working well for everybody. We want everybody to go back to their normal lives and their jobs and their kids to go back to school."

With the race so close, it is full speed ahead to win over Iowa voters.

"You'll see the big blue bus coming through town," Dillon said. "We will just continue to call people to text them to get out to go vote."

Branstad has traveled all across the state to campaign for the President over the past few months. He said the campaign would have surrogates all across the state next week.

On Friday, legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz campaigned for the President in the Davenport area.

The campaign hopes to have the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., in Dubuque next week. His planned visit there Thursday was rained out.

Jill Biden came to rally for her husband in Cedar Rapids last month.

