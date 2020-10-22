Waucoma man arrested in sexual abuse investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - A Waucoma man is facing several charges following a sexual abuse investigation.

Deputies searched the home of Russell Eugene Sims, 45, on October 21.

Sims is charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, distribution of controlled substance to a minor, possession of the controlled substance marijuana 2nd offence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Department of Human Services was called because minors were living at the home when drugs were found.

Electronic devices were also taken from the home for a forensic examination.

The investigation continues, and more persons and charges could be filed.

If convicted on all charges, Sims could face up to 45 years in prison.