Waterloo Airport disaster emergency exercise happening Thursday afternoon

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Regional Airport will be running a mock airport disaster exercise Thursday afternoon. The exercise will begin around 3:00 p.m. and conclude around 5:45 p.m.

Airport staff will work with multiple first responding agencies to test the resources and the emergency response in event of an actual aircraft disaster.

Agencies that will be involved in the exercise include:

Waterloo Airport Police, Fire personnel, Black Hawk County 9-1-1 Communications and Dispatch Center, Emergency Management officials, Cedar Falls Public Safety, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, area hospitals, federal agencies and others

Due to COVID-19, volunteer victims will not be transported as in years past, to allow hospital personnel to focus on how best to treat the simulated victims if they were transported to area hospitals.

The exercise is required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) every three years. The last one in 2017 was at George Wyth State Park, but this year's drill will simulate an on-airport emergency situation with limited visibility conditions involving two aircraft colliding into each other.

Waterloo Airport Director Keith Kaspari says that the exercise in Thursday's inclement weather provides an opportunity for effective and real-world training.

“This exercise will continue to showcase the excellent working relationships developed over many years, on the emergency response efforts by all exercise participants that would respond to the airport in the event of a real-world airport emergency, yet at the same time, allow the airport staff and exercise participants to complete exercise objectives as required by either the Federal Aviation Administration or their local agency – and potentially during adverse weather conditions, as Thursday’s forecast is calling for potential thunderstorm activity. As we all know, airport and aircraft emergencies can occur during any time of day and in all-weather conditions, so the better we train – the more effective we all collectively can be in providing an effective response to the airport for a wide range of airport emergency conditions. Keith Kaspari, Airport Director

NOTICE: This will be an exercise and there is not a real airport emergency