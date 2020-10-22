Waterloo 7th grade teacher wins Tools for Schools grant

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - As October winds down, another eastern Iowa teacher has won this month's 'Tools for Schools' grant.

Her name is Angela Willey and she is a 7th-grade language arts teacher at George Washington Carver Academy in Waterloo.

Willey applied for the grant because she noticed her class did not have a diverse selection of books. Wanting her students to build a passion for reading, having diverse books could help build their engagement.

"I think today, more especially we just have such a diverse culture in our community and I wanted to make sure kids have the opportunity to find themselves in the books, so with that, it takes time to build those libraries up and a lot of money," Willey said.

Willey believes a diverse selection of books could also help her students be a part of the story.

The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.