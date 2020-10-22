US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, and have stolen data from at least two servers. That’s according to an advisory issued less than two weeks before the presidential election. The alert Thursday describes an onslaught of recent activity from Russian state-sponsored hacking groups in recent days against state and local networks, some of which were successfully compromised. The advisory from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency functions as a reminder of Russia’s potent capabilities even as U.S. officials warn about Iranian interference.