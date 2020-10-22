Nigerian president leaves protest shootings out of speech

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to the nation about the unrest that has gripped the country in recent days but without mentioning the shootings of peaceful protesters at Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday night that prompted international outrage. The military opened fire without warning on thousands of peaceful protesters singing the national anthem Tuesday night, killing at least 12 people, according to Amnesty International. The shootings have been widely condemned but Buhari did not speak of them at all during his Thursday address, instead urging calm. Demonstrations began early this month with calls for Nigeria’s government to shut a police unit that Amnesty says carried out torture and killings.