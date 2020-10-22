Trump, Biden have back-and-forth over racism

WATCH THE FULL DEBATE HERE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is attacking his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, over his support for a 1994 crime bill, part of a furious, larger back-and-forth over racism.

Trump said the legislation "did such harm to the Black community."

Biden has called the law a mistake in the past, and he reiterated that Thursday. Biden said, "The fact of the matter is, there is institutional racism in America."

The discussion over race in the country then stretched on for several minutes, with Biden sarcastically seizing on Trump's fondness for saying he's done more for African Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln by referring to Trump as "Abraham Lincoln over here."

Trump said that Biden had four years as vice president to combat racism but failed to do so.

Trump says, "You're all talk and no action, Joe."

Biden said Trump was race baiting, saying that the president "has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn."